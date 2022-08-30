News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

More on Canton Township Water Projects

By Jim Michaels
August 30, 2022 4:56AM EDT
Share

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water project now underway in Canton Township comes in two parts.

First, the contractor is installing main water lines between Carnwise and Faircrest Streets west of Cleveland Avenue.

After that’s done, they’ll install more mains between the same two streets east of Cleveland Avenue.

They hope to be done next Fall, making water available to 426 residents, with state EPA grants covering the cost.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
3

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
4

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
5

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man's Arrest Following Shooting