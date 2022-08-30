More on Canton Township Water Projects

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water project now underway in Canton Township comes in two parts.

First, the contractor is installing main water lines between Carnwise and Faircrest Streets west of Cleveland Avenue.

After that’s done, they’ll install more mains between the same two streets east of Cleveland Avenue.

They hope to be done next Fall, making water available to 426 residents, with state EPA grants covering the cost.