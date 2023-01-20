Morlock Found Guilty in Gruesome Killing of Joseph Pomeroy

Jeremy Morlock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock case found the Canton man guilty of murder Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township.

The panel deliberated for about six hours over two days.

The 44-year-old Morlock was found guilty on six other counts as well including kidnapping and rape.

He was found not guilty on the aggravated murder count.

The disturbing details of Pomeroy’s death and other crimes committed by Morlock played out over three days in a Stark County courtroom.

Pomeroy’s body was found along the side of the road just outside the Canton city limits on Hardington Street NE.

his body was wrapped in a blanket and plastic, secured with a chain and bungee cord.

Morlock will be sentenced on Tuesday at 2 p.m.