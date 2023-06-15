News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Moved by Hamlin Incident, AED Bill Passes Ohio House

By Jim Michaels
June 15, 2023 8:52AM EDT
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin hands out AEDs, (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator) to help resuscitate heart attack victims, to local community groups following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M’s Foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio House Wednesday passed a bill requiring automated external defibrillators in all school buildings and in most municipal sports facilities.

The vote was 84 to 6.

It was an AED that saved the life of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin early this year.

The units are currently permitted in schools, but not required.

30 states already have such a law.

This one goes to the Senate for their approval before hitting the governor’s desk.

