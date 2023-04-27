Moving Franchise Has Saturday Benefit for Domestic Violence Project

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Two Men and a Truck franchise has a benefit event for the Domestic Violence Project, in time for Mother’s Day.

They are collecting coffee, juices, laundry detergent, condiments, hair products and more this Saturday from 10 to 4.

It’s at their facility at the dead end of Greenfield Drive NW, off Promler and Promway in Jackson Township.

The “Movers for Mom” benefit is a nationwide effort by Two Men and a Truck, netting 266,000 donated items last year.

Here’s a portion of their press release:

Items that they’re looking to collect include juice, coffee, sugar, creamer, laundry detergent and pods, dish soap, condiments, cat litter, African American hair products, and pet food.

Heartbreaking statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence state that on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

This equates to nearly 1 in 4 women being victims of some sort of physical violence.

In 2022, the program collected more than 266,000 items for donation to hundreds of shelters across the country nationally.

This year, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is seeking to collect more than 270,000 items for moms in need across the country with the goal to collect over a thousand of donations in North Canton.