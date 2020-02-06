      Weather Alert

Multiple Parking Bans Issued for Area Roadways

Noah Hiles
Feb 6, 2020 @ 4:24pm
WHBC News

STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few area parking bans go into effect at 6 PM this evening due to the forecasted winter weather.

Bans have been issued in Plain and Jackson Township. Jackson Townships ban will end at 6 PM tomorrow while Plain Township’s will stay in effect until 8 AM Saturday morning.

No vehicles are to be parked on either side of the street. The Plain Township Trustees have recently raised the fine for those who fail to abide by the rule from $5 to $50. Vehicles could also be towed.

The penalty remains the same in Jackson Township.

