National Night Out in Jackson Tuesday Night

By Jim Michaels
August 2, 2022 5:50AM EDT
(AP Photo/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, Jimmy May)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday night is National Night Out, with a local event in Jackson Township.

So bring your appetites and your questions for first responders.

The Jackson Township event runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Tinseltown parking lot on Mega Street NW between Strip and Frank Avenues.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office says it’s about meeting and greeting local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel at a time when it’s not an emergency.

And there are plenty of local eateries with food, food samples or coupons.

There are K-9 demonstrations, big and loud fire trucks and safety demonstrations too.

