NCAA Tournament to be Played Without Fans
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – First conference tournaments, now its the big dance. The NCAA has announced that it will hold all tournament games without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
This announcement comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will issue an order that would ban fans from NCAA tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
Numerous sporting events world wide have been canceled, postponed or played without fans due to the virus. The IVY League conference tournament was canceled on Tuesday.
Rather than canceling it, the NCAA tournament will go with the approach taken by the Mid American Conference, whose tournament is also played in Cleveland.