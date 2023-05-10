NCFD: Family Escapes Fire, Pet Cat Revived

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A North Canton family forced out of their home by a fire the other night got out safely without injury.

But the North Canton Fire Department was able to administer first aid to a pet cat that had to be rescued.

According to their report, they used a pet oxygen hood to restore the animal’s breathing.

Then it was taken to For Paws Blue Cross Animal Hospital in the city.

Two dogs were also saved.

Another cat remained missing.

The fire on Glenwood Street SW near Price Park did $100,000 damage.

Investigators say organic material in an upstairs bedroom heated up.