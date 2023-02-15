NCFD: Jackson Man Charged in Apartment Fire
February 15, 2023 4:44AM EST
Courtesy North Canton Fire Department
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton Fire Department says their investigation of a fire in a three-story apartment building has resulted in charges for a Jackson Township man.
20-year-old Cole Riter is charged with aggravated arson, accused of purposely setting a fire inside an unoccupied first floor apartment unit.
That fire on Rose Lane Street SW not far from South Main Street last week.
That fire caused $80,000 in damage.
The State Fire Marshal also investigated.
There were no injuries.
Riter is in court Wednesday morning.