Nearing East Palestine One-Year Anniversary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – February 3 is the one-year anniversary of an incident that changed lives in the village of East Palestine forever.

It’s the Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment that has some village residents still out of their homes.

But work remediating streams and creeks under the auspices of the U.S. EPA continues.

Mark Durno with the agency says they want ditches at the crash site to test clean before letting water flow freely from a nearby wetland.

Norfolk Southern is discontinuing relocation payments to displaced residents as of next month.