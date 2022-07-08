Nearly Two Months Since Last Homicide, Man Shot Dead in NW Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton went nearly two months without a homicide, but that streak has been broken.

Canton police say 45-year-old Craig Blackshear of Canton was found with several gunshot wounds, lying on the porch of a home in the 1800 block of 4th Street NW Thursday night.

That’s a few blocks west of the city’s park system.

Blackshear was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He had been shot in the stomach and legs.

No word on any suspects.

The previous homicide occurred on May 8.

That makes it 11 homicides for the year in Canton.

Here’s a portion of the department’s press release: