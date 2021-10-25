Nelson Receives Maximum Sentence in Bob Evans Killing
Richard Nelson (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saying the community is tired of the violence, Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione sentenced 55-year-old Richard Nelson to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.
The judge even tacked on another three years for a gun specification.
Nelson told the court he was very sorry, and hopes the victim’s family can forgive him.
The Osnaburg Township man was found guilty of aggravated murder last week in a jury trial.
He shot and killed 38-year-old Bob Evans waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon inside the Lesh Street NE Canton restaurant back in April.