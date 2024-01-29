New Canton Health Commissioner Hopes to Increase Staff

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jumping into her role as new Canton health commissioner is like grabbing the wheel of the ship already headed in the right direction, not needing to make any major turns.

So Health Commissioner Amanda Archer has the 2021 Strategic Plan to go on, with development of the workforce at the health department being a major goal.

She had already played a major role in the plan as director of epidemiology

Archer says she’d like to grow the staff from 70 to 75-plus.

She’d like to talk to anyone interested in serving the community in that kind of role.

She officially took over for the retired Jim Adams last week;