New County Gas Aggregation Program Kicks In
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Do you live in one of the townships in Stark County and you’re part of the county gas aggregation program.
Your next bill will reflect the slightly higher rates negotiated for the next four years with both gas companies.
Dominion Energy Ohio customers are getting a $3.29-per-mcf rate from supplier company IGS.
Columbia customers will pay $4.76-per-mcf from supplier company Volunteer Energy.
Both are opt-out agreements, so you can switch companies at any time, says Commissioner Bill Smith… More at whbc.com
The new rates take effect with your October meter reading.