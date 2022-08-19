New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance.
The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.
The Meijer project also includes a convenience store/gas station.
The mall first opened in 1983.
A few businesses were still calling the mall “home”, but the Cinemark Theatre announced it is closing on Sunday.