New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance.

The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.

The Meijer project also includes a convenience store/gas station.

The mall first opened in 1983.

A few businesses were still calling the mall “home”, but the Cinemark Theatre announced it is closing on Sunday.