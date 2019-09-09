New Ohio Website to Serve as Resource for Relatives taking Care of Children.
(Jesse Naul)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio has developed a new website which will serve as a resource for grandparents and other relatives who are taking care of children. The Kinship Care site offers an interactive map to find services, view a calendar of events and training, and a contact form for one-on-one assistance.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services say around 100,000 grandparents and other relatives in Ohio are voluntarily caring for children whose parents are unable to because of substance abuse or other problems.