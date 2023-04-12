News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Phila 12-Year-Old Finishes Jail Stint, On Probation for Gun in School Incident

By Jim Michaels
April 12, 2023 6:26AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A New Philadelphia boy will be on probation for a year for bringing a gun inside Welty Middle School in the city.

That, after he wraps up a 90-day juvenile jail term next month.

He will also be electronically monitored.

The 12-year-old pleaded guilty to juvenile inducing panic and other charges and was sentenced on Tuesday.

The youngster must also follow the requirements of Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services when it comes to counseling and education.

The boy brought the gun to school in February after reportedly trading a pair of shoes to get it.

