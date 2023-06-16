New Way to Pay Stark Real Estate Tax Bill

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Real Estate Tax time again in Stark County.

If you haven’t received your bill in the mail yet, it is coming soon.

Second half 2022 taxes are due on July 19.

Any payments mailed must be postmarked by that date.

And among the many ways to pay your tax bill, there’s a new one.

A new drop box located outside the county office building on Central Plaza South.

Checks should be made payable to: Stark County treasurer.

Here are the other ways to pay based on the most recent information we have from the treasurer’s office:

Option #1: By U.S. Mail:

Mail your check by the due date to the Stark County Treasurer in the envelope provided

with your property tax bill. Please write your Parcel Number(s) on your check and

include the bill stub(s).

If mailing BEFORE the due date, mail to:

Stark County Treasurer

P.O Box 24815

Canton, Ohio 44701-4815

If mailing AFTER the due date, mail to:

Stark County Treasurer

110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250

Canton, Ohio 44702-1410

Option #2: Pay at the Stark County Treasurer’s Office

Pay your property taxes in person at our office located on the second floor of the Stark

County Office Building located at 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton OH

44702.

Option #3: Deposit Your Payment in Our Drop Box

Deposit your tax bill stub(s) and check(s) in an envelope into our drop box located in the

lobby of the Stark County Office Building located at 110 Central Plaza South. The

LOBBY is open Monday thru Friday 8:00AM to 4:30 PM. The Stark County Office

Building is closed on National Holidays.

Option #4: By Phone Using Credit Card *

Note: To avoid any confusion on application of payments and for proper credit, each

parcel must be paid as a separate transaction.

You may pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and use the jurisdiction code 4518.

* Remember – you will be charged a convenience fee for this service.

*** All payments are time-stamped to insure on-time payments. Please write down the

confirmation number for your records. ***

Option #5: Online Using Credit Card *

VISIT THE STARK COUNTY TREASURER WEBSITE TO PAY YOUR TAXES

ONLINE

* Remember – you will be charged a convenience fee for this service.

***All payments are time-stamped to insure on-time payments ***

Option #6: Online Bill Pay

Pay your property taxes through your bank via online bill pay. Contact your bank to

schedule a payment. Your payment should be made payable to the Stark County

Treasurer and mailed to 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton OH 44702. Please

use your Parcel Number as your account number. Each Parcel Number must be paid as a

separate transaction to ensure proper credit.

Option #7: Monthly Prepayment Program

Sign up for our Monthly Prepayment of Property Taxes by Automatic Withdrawal. Our

Monthly Prepayment program is for taxpayers who wish to pay their property taxes in

installments rather than a large lump sum twice a year. Your Half Year Property Taxes

are divided into five installments, and we will automatically withdraw the monthly

prepayment amount directly from your checking or savings account.

To sign up for our Monthly Prepayment plan, contact Rick at 330-451-7814 Ext. 7824 or

([email protected])

Option #8: Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal

Sign up for our Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal Payment of your Property

Taxes. Property tax bills are due in February and July, and this plan allows the

Treasurer to withdraw your property tax payment from your checking or savings

account.

To sign up for our Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal Payment plan, contact Richard at

330-451-7814 Ext. 7819 or ([email protected]).

Option #9: Pay at Three Convenient Kiosk Locations:

1.) Alliance BMV/Title Office at 513 E. Main Street, Alliance

2.) North Canton BMV/Title Office at 3179 Whitewood St., NW, North Canton

3.) Massillon AAA/Title Office at 1972 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon