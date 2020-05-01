New Website Created to Assist Area Businesses Reopen
WHBC News
JACKSON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is working to provide resources to area business owners and the community as Ohio enters its next phase. Below is the statement and information issued by Stark Health.
A collaboration of partners all interested in supporting the restarting of Stark County have created a website to provide timely information and guidance for businesses and the public to access.
With volumes of information available over the internet, the website is intended to bring the most valuable and applicable local, state, and federal information to one location.
This collaboration between the Stark County Auditor’s Office, the Stark County Commissioners, the Stark County Economic Development Board and the Stark County Health Department also provides a resource for the phased approach to opening businesses, following Governor DeWine’s announcement this week to begin opening up Ohio.
The website includes the first three phases for openings announced by the Governor and information related to each opening, along with specific information for businesses, employees and the general public.
Questions and complaints can also be submitted through the site. The website will also include information on businesses that must continue to remain closed, and a listing of Stark County resources and links to social media and data reports.
You can view that website right here.