Nicole Brings Local Heavy Rain Impacts Here

Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We remain in drought conditions locally.

We just didn’t want to fix it in one day!

AccuWeather says the advance rain from Tropical Depression Nicole which we’re seeing now could bring three inches of rain to much of the area.

Perhaps four inches where the heavy rain persists.

There is no flood watch or advisory in place at this time.

As of 7 a.m., the center of the depression was in Georgia.

There were Tornado Watches until 3 p.m. for parts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.