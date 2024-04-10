Nimishillen Man Accused of Setting Occupied Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Nimishillen Township man is jailed on $3 million bond.

He’s accused of setting fire to the front porch of a Canton home where two adults and two children were sleeping inside.

The Canton Fire Department says 31-year-old Ivan Ray IV is charged with aggravated arson.

The March 30 fire heavily damaged the house in the 1200 block of Hoover Place NW, just off Fulton Road.

Court records indicate Ray was arrested three days after the fire.

Fortunately no one was reported injured.