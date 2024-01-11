News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

No More Timken Confusion, Steelmaker Changing Name

By Jim Michaels
January 11, 2024 8:18AM EST
Courtesy TimkenSteel

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton-based company with a name that’s synonymous with Canton will be changing that name in late February.

That’s when TimkenSteel will change its name to Metallus Inc, according to the company.

They point to the century-long legacy of producing strong, sustainable steel.

On the name-change date, the common stock on the New York exchange will trade under the ticker symbol MTUS.

TimkenSteel had long been a division of the Jackson-based Timken Company until it was spun off ten years ago.

