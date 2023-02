WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s fourth homicide of the year, and the second one this month.

33-year-old Adrian Armstead was shot several times in the hallway of an apartment building on 8th Street NE at Bender Avenue, just a few blocks from Gibbs Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers say Armstead was dead at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been no arrests.