North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit

Alpha Media Library

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire.

That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning.

The fire in the bedroom of the first-floor apartment sent residents of the building outside.

it’s located on Rose Lane Street SW near South Main Street.

Smoke spread throughout the apartment unit.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

The fire department says residents of that unit were recently evicted.

the building is under new ownership and management.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.