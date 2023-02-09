News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit

By Jim Michaels
February 9, 2023 5:15AM EST
Share
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
Alpha Media Library

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire.

That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning.

The fire in the bedroom of the first-floor apartment sent residents of the building outside.

it’s located on Rose Lane Street SW near South Main Street.

Smoke spread throughout the apartment unit.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

The fire department says residents of that unit were recently evicted.

the building is under new ownership and management.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman's Death Being Investigated as Homicide
3

Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested
4

Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
5

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police