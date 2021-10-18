      Weather Alert

North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property

Jim Michaels
Oct 18, 2021 @ 4:49am
Courtesy City of North Canton

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears a big-box grocery store chain has its eyes on North Canton now.

Mayor Stephan Wilder says they have executed a letter of intent with Meijer to purchase the KMart property on North Main Street.

Other retailers are also reportedly involved.

The mayor says the city is making $2.4 million on the sale of the property as part of its land bank program.

They say no tax abatements are involved.

