North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property
Courtesy City of North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears a big-box grocery store chain has its eyes on North Canton now.
Mayor Stephan Wilder says they have executed a letter of intent with Meijer to purchase the KMart property on North Main Street.
Other retailers are also reportedly involved.
The mayor says the city is making $2.4 million on the sale of the property as part of its land bank program.
They say no tax abatements are involved.