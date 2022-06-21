North Canton Police Employing Alternative Devices for Arrests in Cartain Situations
BolaWrap triggering device and the Kevlar wrap with hook. (Courtesy North Canton police)
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sounds like a gun, but the whole idea is that it isn’t even close to that.
When a police officer in North Canton points the small “BolaWrap” device at you, it essentially handcuffs you from a distance of several feet.
On-duty officers with the department are carrying them, though they haven’t had to employ them yet.
They wrap a person’s legs or mid-section in Kevlar.
They contain bared hooks that attach to a person’s clothing.
The city’s Director of Administration Patrick De Orio volunteered to get “bola wrapped” in a demonstration on Channel 5.
De Orio says it’s like you’re being hit with a fly swatter, so no pain.
The idea is to restrain a person in a tense situation without firing something like a Taser.
The NCPD has purchased eight “BolaWrap” devices for $16,000.