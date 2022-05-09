      Weather Alert

Northeast Ohio Connection to Ripoff of Pandemic PPP Program

Jim Michaels
May 9, 2022 @ 4:43am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a northeast Ohio connection to schemes to rip off the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program.

And two Florida men will be the first to pay the price.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says the pair defrauded the PPP program for millions of dollars in loan guarantees.

One of the men will do ten years time, while the other serves six-and-a-half.

The feds say there were two unnamed northeast Ohio entities that received fraudulent loans for $875,000.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
ABC 20/20 to Feature Anthony Harris Story with Pam Cook and Joe Palmisano
April Shooting Victim From Canton Dies From Injuries
Second Arrest Made in Latest Canton Killing
Canton Man Convicted in Deadly Akron Home Invasion Sentenced to 15 to Life
Connect With Us Listen To Us On