Northeast Ohio Connection to Ripoff of Pandemic PPP Program
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a northeast Ohio connection to schemes to rip off the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program.
And two Florida men will be the first to pay the price.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says the pair defrauded the PPP program for millions of dollars in loan guarantees.
One of the men will do ten years time, while the other serves six-and-a-half.
The feds say there were two unnamed northeast Ohio entities that received fraudulent loans for $875,000.