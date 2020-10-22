      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

Numbers Up, Portman Still Approves of DeWine’s Handling of Pandemic

Jim Michaels
Oct 22, 2020 @ 6:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite criticism from some Republican lawmakers in the state, U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says Governor Mike DeWine is doing a good job handling the coronavirus in the state.

That’s despite the highest one-day total yet.

2,366 new cases of the virus reported Wednesday, with 52 of them out of Stark County.

The state case total is now over 188,000.

Stark also recorded its first deaths since early this month, three of them.

Hospitalizations are up, with another 135 reported Wednesday.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon