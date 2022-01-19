NWS: CAK’s 13.6 Inches Lands Us in Top Ten for Two-Day Snowstorms
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our 13.6-inch snowfall at the Akron Canton Airport lands at number-seven on the list for two-day snowfall events, according to the National Weather Service.
The records go back to 1948.
Here are a few big snow facts:
TWO-DAY SNOW EVENTS:
#1 December 1-2, 1974: 24.3 inches (storm total 24.9 inches after snow fell a third day)
#4 March 8-9, 2008: 17.1 inches
#7 January 16-17, 2022: 13.6 inches
#8 (more recent) February 5-6, 2010: 12.1 inches
TOP ONE-DAY SNOW EVENT:
#1 April 4, 1987: 19.7 inches