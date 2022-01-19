      Weather Alert

NWS: CAK’s 13.6 Inches Lands Us in Top Ten for Two-Day Snowstorms

Jim Michaels
Jan 19, 2022 @ 4:50am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our 13.6-inch snowfall at the Akron Canton Airport lands at number-seven on the list for two-day snowfall events, according to the National Weather Service.

The records go back to 1948.

Here are a few big snow facts:

TWO-DAY SNOW EVENTS:

#1 December 1-2, 1974: 24.3 inches (storm total 24.9 inches after snow fell a third day)

#4 March 8-9, 2008: 17.1 inches

#7 January 16-17, 2022: 13.6 inches

#8 (more recent) February 5-6, 2010: 12.1 inches

TOP ONE-DAY SNOW EVENT:

#1 April 4, 1987: 19.7 inches

