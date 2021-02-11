ODH: About 4000 COVID Deaths to Be Added to Count; Look for Governor to Be Questioned
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine looks to get a lot of questions at Thursday’s media briefing about a massive underreporting of coronavirus deaths in the state by the Ohio Department of Health.
The department in a late-day press release Wednesday said they will be adding as many as 4000 deaths to the near-12,000 current figure, citing a failure to verify that many reported deaths with the death certificate information which often comes in later.
The department got behind on that during the November and December surge and never caught up.
The 4000 or so will be added in over the next few days.
