ODH Investigating Another Possible Case of Coronavirus
(Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of health is monitoring a new potential case of the coronavirus in the Buckeye State.
Little information is available on the person who might have the disease. The ODH says samples from the person have been taken and were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.
Results are expected in the coming days. A week ago, a pair of students at Miami University were suspected to have contracted the Coronavirus. However, their results came back negative.