ODH: Less Stringent Guidance on COVID Contact Tracing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New guidance for schools in the state health department update from Thursday.
School districts don’t have to do contact tracing for every COVID case.
But they should assist the local health department if there’s a large outbreak or cluster of new cases.
The new guidance also has the kids wearing masks if they’ve been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.
Also, Canton City Public Health says it is following similar guidance that concentrates on tracing in high-risk settings, like nursing homes and homeless shelters.
Other health departments are expected to follow suit.