      Weather Alert

ODH: Less Stringent Guidance on COVID Contact Tracing

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2022 @ 4:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New guidance for schools in the state health department update from Thursday.

School districts don’t have to do contact tracing for every COVID case.

But they should assist the local health department if there’s a large outbreak or cluster of new cases.

The new guidance also has the kids wearing masks if they’ve been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.

Also, Canton City Public Health says it is following similar guidance that concentrates on tracing in high-risk settings, like nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Other health departments are expected to follow suit.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Woman Charged With Complicity in Burch Killing
Long time WHBC News and Sports Reporter has Died
SATURDAY UPDATE: City of Canton, Refuge of Hope Open Warming Centers for Weekend
Alliance Couple Arrested, Facing Charges in 2019 Death of Baby Daughter
Connect With Us Listen To Us On