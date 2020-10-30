ODH: Trick or Treating Health Tips
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some tips from the Ohio Department of Health on Trick or Treat.
Everyone wear face coverings, and stay at least six feet away from those not in your household.
At home, they recommend placing treats on a table and telling the little ghosts and goblins to take just one.
Maybe even set up a hand sanitizing station.
And on that Trick or Treat route, wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes, and allow the kids to eat only factory-wrapped candies.