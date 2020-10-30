      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

ODH: Trick or Treating Health Tips

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:51am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some tips from the Ohio Department of Health on Trick or Treat.

Everyone wear face coverings, and stay at least six feet away from those not in your household.

At home, they recommend placing treats on a table and telling the little ghosts and goblins to take just one.

Maybe even set up a hand sanitizing station.

And on that Trick or Treat route, wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes, and allow the kids to eat only factory-wrapped candies.

