ODOT: Already 43 Department-Related Work Zone Crashes This Year

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

ODOT reminds us of the importance of slowing down in roadway work areas, especially with more new projects popping up.

Public Information Officer Lauren Borell with ODOT District 11 says 43 department work crews have been struck already this year.

She says all these crashes are 100-percent preventable.

The theme of this week’s National Work Zone Awareness Week being “work zones are temporary; actions behind the wheel can last forever”.