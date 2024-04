AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After starting the project three years ago, the end is in sight for the Central Interchange upgrade in Akron.

The “Canton” ramp from Westbound I-76 to Southbound I-77 will reopen in the Fall.

It’ll be the second major “flyover” ramp at the interchange.

Work on the $161 million project this year also includes the repaving of I-77 South from the “Central” to I-277/Route 224.