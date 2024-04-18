News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Construction Kickoff: Big One for Stark is Wales Avenue

By Jim Michaels
April 18, 2024 5:52AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODOT 2024 Construction Program is out for all of Ohio.

That’s with $30 million being spent in Stark County on existing projects or new ones starting later in the season.

The big project currently underway is the $7.2 million Wales Avenue NE widening in Massillon.

Remaining work will be done on northbound Wales from Rotch Avenue to Hills and Dales Road

ODOT District 4’s Justin Chesnic says the project could be completed by July.

