ODOT: Drive Carefully, Watch for Year-Round Work Zones

Jim Michaels
Dec 24, 2020 @ 4:49am
Crews set up the beginning of the I-77 Northbound construction zone just before Cleveland Ave. (ODOT)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT reminds you to drive carefully over the holidays, though they expect the traffic count to be down due to the pandemic.

They look for a 30-percent drop in traffic.

The department also reminds you that orange barrels are still up.

It might be wise to inform incoming relatives about the I-77 Northbound work zone.

