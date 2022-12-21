News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Facing Challenges With Predicted Storm

By Jim Michaels
December 21, 2022 8:30AM EST
Ohio Department of Transportation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is expressing concerns about the upcoming storm.

They say they may not be able to do much pre-treating of roads since the rain will wash off the liquid brine before it can adhere to the roadway.

Also, there’s the possibility rain and wet snow could flash-freeze on roadways with rapidly falling temperatures.

That would make for very treacherous driving conditions.

