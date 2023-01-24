ODOT Hopes to Pretreat, Advises Morning Drivers Get Early Start

A woman uses a snowblower to clear a walkway as a motorist struggles to turn off of St. Paul Street to head westbound along E. Florida Avenue as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT crews are geared up, loaded with salt, and ready to go Wednesday morning.

They hope to pre-treat with liquid brine Tuesday before the snow starts falling, but they’re watching the weather and road conditions.

They also ask that morning commuters give themselves extra time, with the possibility snow could fall at the rate of one inch per hour Wednesday morning.

ODOT will have more than 300 trucks on the road tomorrow morning, with over 20 of them on Stark County roads.

Snow Parking Bans

Snow parking bans up so far for Massillon, and Perry, Jackson, Plain, Lake and Nimishillen Townships.

