ODOT Hopes to Pretreat, Advises Morning Drivers Get Early Start
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT crews are geared up, loaded with salt, and ready to go Wednesday morning.
They hope to pre-treat with liquid brine Tuesday before the snow starts falling, but they’re watching the weather and road conditions.
They also ask that morning commuters give themselves extra time, with the possibility snow could fall at the rate of one inch per hour Wednesday morning.
ODOT will have more than 300 trucks on the road tomorrow morning, with over 20 of them on Stark County roads.
Snow Parking Bans
Snow parking bans up so far for Massillon, and Perry, Jackson, Plain, Lake and Nimishillen Townships.
More on that and any closing and cancellation information at our Alerts Center page.
And click the banner at the top of our web pages for the latest on advisory information from the National Weather Service.