ODOT Prepping for Winter Snow and Ice Season
Ohio Department of Transportation
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ll see the first snowflakes of the season soon enough.
ODOT wants to remind us that wintertime driving is a whole lot different than what we’re doing right now.
Justin Chesnic with ODOT District 4 says with the first significant snowfall comes the most accidents for any snow event.
He says drivers aren’t used to slippery roads.
The Stark County garage on Route 62 in Canton is getting its 26 snowplows set for the coming snow-and-ice season.
They go through a 150-point inspection.
Those trucks drove 154,000 miles last winter, clearing ice and snow and also prepping the roadways for winter weather.