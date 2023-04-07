ODOT: Summit I-77 Widening Project Ahead of Schedule

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for I-77 commuters to Akron.

The widening project between Arlington Road and Route 224/I-277 is ahead of schedule.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the $49.7 million project could be finished by the end of the year, some six months ahead of schedule.

Work is proceeding now, adding that extra lane on the Northbound side.

The Southbound work is completed.

A couple of ramps will be closing Monday as part of this project.

That’s both of the 77 ramps to 224 East.