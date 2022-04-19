ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on ‘Most Dangerous’ List
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Stark County intersections made it to ODOT’s list of the 150 most dangerous intersections in the state.
So a couple of improvement projects are underway.
Drainage work is already underway at West Tusc and Perry Drive in Perry Township for a $1.5 million project that will add a couple of right turn lanes.
And there’s a $1.2 million upgrade to Fulton Drive at Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.
Two raised islands will be added at the northwest and southeast quadrants of the intersection.
Watch for daily lane closures at those intersections.
Both projects will be done in the fall.