ODOT: Upcoming Route 250 Project to Impact Tappan Lake Visitors
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a road closure that will impact those of you who like the summertime recreational opportunities at Tappan Lake Park.
Route 250 will close just after the July 4th weekend from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Harrison County line.
The road will be closed until October.
The $10.1 million project has the old roadway being taken down to dirt and completely rebuilt.
Routes 212 and 646 look to be good detour routes to Tappan.
The closure is set to start on July 6.