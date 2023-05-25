ODPS Survey Shows Seat Belt Use Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In a surprising development, the Ohio Department of Public Safety says seat belt usage in the state has dropped to its lowest level in 18 years.

The survey done nearly a year ago and recently compiled has seat belt compliance down to 80.8-percent, down from 84.1-percent in 2021.

That’s well below the national average.

Stark and Carroll Counties are among the top 12 counties with over 82-percent usage.

Stark is at 82.7%, with Carroll at 83.7%.

Cuyahoga County is the lowest.