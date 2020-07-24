Ohio Athletic Conference to Postpone Athletics until 2021
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There will be no fall athletic season at the University of Mount Union, or any other school in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC). Anonymous sources tell WHBC News that all OAC athletics have been postponed until January 1, 2021.
The OAC is home to 10 Ohio Universities, including Mount Union, John Carroll and Baldwin Wallace. Earlier this month, the conference had announced that it would only be offering conference competition in the fall. Just 22 days later, officials have changed their minds, waiving off the fall sports season as a whole and postponing the start of winter athletics.
There is no word yet if the OAC plans to have fall sports compete in the spring or if some sports will still be allowed to compete through non-conference play. As of the time of this report, no official statement has been released by the OAC.
WHBC will have more updates on this story when they become available.