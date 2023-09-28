News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Dems Seek Legislative Minimum Wage Increase

By Jim Michaels
September 28, 2023 8:35AM EDT
Share
Ohio Dems Seek Legislative Minimum Wage Increase
Kevin Pridemore, a resident of the Tent City homeless encampment in Lakewood N.J., demonstrates in front of a courthouse in Toms River, N.J. on Friday, March 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Democrats, introducing a bill Wednesday that raises the minimum wage in increments of a dollar a year from the current $10.10 an hour to $15.

They say it’s about addressing poverty.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce says that thinking is flawed.

President Steve Stivers says it should be about giving people the skills they need to climb the economic ladder.

Under the bill, the $5.05 minimum wage for tipped employees would also be done away with.

The bill may not make it through the Republican-controlled legislature.

But the issue may make it to the ballot next year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
4

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
5

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash