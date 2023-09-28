Ohio Dems Seek Legislative Minimum Wage Increase

Kevin Pridemore, a resident of the Tent City homeless encampment in Lakewood N.J., demonstrates in front of a courthouse in Toms River, N.J. on Friday, March 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Democrats, introducing a bill Wednesday that raises the minimum wage in increments of a dollar a year from the current $10.10 an hour to $15.

They say it’s about addressing poverty.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce says that thinking is flawed.

President Steve Stivers says it should be about giving people the skills they need to climb the economic ladder.

Under the bill, the $5.05 minimum wage for tipped employees would also be done away with.

The bill may not make it through the Republican-controlled legislature.

But the issue may make it to the ballot next year.