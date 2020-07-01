Ohio Department of Health Reports over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows yet another massive jump in COVID-19 cases. For just the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported within the past 24 hours.
Wednesday’s report shows 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. The Buckeye State has not eclipsed the 1,000 daily case total since April 20. During a three day stretch between April 18-20, Ohio saw its three highest daily case numbers, reporting 1,115, 1,380 and 1,317 on those respective days.
Governor DeWine attributed the three day stretch of those large totals to mass testing taking place in multiple state prisons. The Governor did not have a press conference this afternoon. His next media briefing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Ohio. While Wednesday’s newly reported 72 hospitalizations are a step down from the 93 reported on Tuesday, both numbers are still well above the state’s three week average of 58.
Governor DeWine voiced concerns about the state’s increasing hospitalization numbers during his media briefing on Monday. Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows 724 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized throughout the state. That number is the highest the state has seen in at least two weeks.
After seeing a notable spike in fatalities on Tuesday, there were just 13 newly reported deaths this afternoon. The number of new intensive care unit admissions also dropped off, with just 14.
Locally, the state’s report that Stark County has had yet another day of double digit cases. The 10 newly reported cases increase Stark’s cumulative total to 1,052. The report shows just one new hospitalization in the county, moving the overall total to 197. Meanwhile, Stark’s death toll remains at 112.