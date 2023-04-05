Ohio Farm Bureau to General Assembly: Take Property Tax Provision Out of HB1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Count the Ohio Farm Bureau firmly against a bill in the House that creates a flat income tax.

They say House Bill 1 which makes everyone’s state tax bill 2.75-percent also takes away their 10-percent rollback on property taxes.

That is estimated to cost Ohio’s farmers nearly a billion dollars a year.

The Farm Bureau is asking that the rollback provision be removed from the bill.

They say it’s a tax cut that doesn’t end up really being a tax cut.