News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Farm Bureau to General Assembly: Take Property Tax Provision Out of HB1

By Jim Michaels
April 5, 2023 4:50AM EDT
Share
Ohio Farm Bureau to General Assembly: Take Property Tax Provision Out of HB1
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Count the Ohio Farm Bureau firmly against a bill in the House that creates a flat income tax.

They say House Bill 1 which makes everyone’s state tax bill 2.75-percent also takes away their 10-percent rollback on property taxes.

That is estimated to cost Ohio’s farmers nearly a billion dollars a year.

The Farm Bureau is asking that the rollback provision be removed from the bill.

They say it’s a tax cut that doesn’t end up really being a tax cut.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released
4

New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
5

GO Fund Me set up for Jackson Family Survivors INFO HERE