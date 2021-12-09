Ohio House, Senate Agree on Sports Gaming, Governor to Sign Bill Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The sports gaming bill has finally been passed in Ohio, on its way to the governor’s desk.
The bill that was approved by the House and Senate still has the same gaming levels as the bill passed by the Senate this summer.
They include mobile app licenses, brick and mortar operations, and kiosks at some lottery agents.
Senator Kirk Schuring says it’s an economic development initiative for the state.
The program should launch in January of 2023, according to a Senate release.
Schuring joins us live at 8:20 Thursday morning on the radio, 1480-AM WHBC and Canton’s Morning News.