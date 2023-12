Organizers including clergy, business owners, social workers and transgender individuals gather in the Ohio Statehouse for a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio in opposition to a bill that would ban gender affirming care for minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The Ohio Republican-led state Senate cleared the measure along party lines Wednesday. The House concurred. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In their final session of the year on Wednesday, the Ohio House and Senate voted to ban transgender girls from female sports teams in the state’s high schools and colleges.

The bill also prohibits doctors from prescribing gender reassignment surgery or puberty blockers to those under the age of 18.

It’s not known if the governor will sign the bill.